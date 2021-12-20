Pic Quik Sells Its Portfolio of Stores to Couche-Tard

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Pik Quick traded its 19 convenience stores and two non-operating properties to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

The deal for the company-owned and -operated sites closed on Dec. 17. According to Couche-Tard, the transaction includes high-quality, well-run sites located predominantly in southern New Mexico that are a strategic fit with its existing network.

"We are very pleased to welcome the Pic Quik locations and team to our Circle K family in New Mexico," said Alex Miller, Couche-Tard's executive vice president, Operations, North America, and Global Commercial Optimization. "With this acquisition, we will be able to build on our strong network in the state and grow our mission of making our customers' lives a little easier every day."

Laval, Quebec-based Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores. Its banners include Couche-Tard and Circle K.