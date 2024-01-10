Pilot & Berkshire Hathaway Settle Valuation Dispute

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The family of Pilot Co. founder James "Jimmy" Haslam II and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are no longer headed to trial. The parties settled allegations of improper accounting methods that affected Berkshire's planned buyout of Pilot ahead of a Jan. 8 trial date.

A docket filing in Delaware Chancery Court stated that the trial, scheduled to be held before Judge Morgan Zurn in Wilmington, had been canceled, Bloomberg reported. A spokesperson with Pilot later confirmed that the Haslams and Berkshire had reached a deal.

Detailed terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but it includes Pilot Corp., Pilot Travel Centers LLC, Berkshire Hathaway and National Indemnity Co., and encompasses the dismissal of all claims and counterclaims, according to a Cleveland.com report.

Berkshire first invested in Knoxville-based Pilot in 2017, taking a 38.6% equity stake in the company for $2.758 billion, and has since accumulated a majority share for an additional $8.2 billion, resulting in an 80% ownership stake. Jimmy Haslam and his extended family retain control of the remaining 20%.

The deal maintained an option for the Haslam family to sell its remaining stake to Berkshire on Jan. 1, 2024, with additional options to sell the shares yearly thereafter, as Convenience Store News previously reported. However, the Haslam family sued Berkshire in October 2023 for allegedly employing pushdown accounting rules that artificially depreciated the value of relevant assets and unfairly cut the value of both the Haslam shares and Pilot itself.

Berkshire countersued the following month, accusing Jimmy Haslam of attempting to bribe Pilot executives to inflate 2023 earnings.

The settlement could clear the way for Berkshire to acquire the remaining 20% stake in Pilot under the terms of the original deal. The company has not commented on the settlement.

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.