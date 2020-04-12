Pilot Brings Back Thank You Pay for Hourly Field Team Members

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. is showing appreciation to its team members during the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming holiday season by reinstating "Thank You" pay.

Now through the end of the year, the Knoxville-based travel center operator initiated "Thank You" pay for all hourly field team members, giving them an additional $2 an hour.

As an essential business providing the fuel, food and services that essential workers and professional drivers need amid this pandemic, Pilot Co. and its 28,000-plus team members have shown resilience and growth at a time when other retailers are struggling, the company stated.

For its company culture and values, Pilot Co. was ranked No. 1 in the large employer category for the Knox News and Knox.biz Top Workplaces 2020 survey. Reflective of its people-first culture, the travel center operator has been named to the Top Workplaces list every year since 2017, making the jump from third in 2019 to first place in 2020.

The Top Workplaces rankings are determined by a third party, Energage, which distributes voluntary surveys to employees that rate multiple metrics of organizational success, including workplace culture.

"We talk about company culture and values a lot at Pilot Co. because we are fostering an environment that puts our team members and guests first," said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Co. "Being recognized by our team members as the number one Top Workplace in Knoxville is an incredible honor. It is truly a reflection of their passion and dedication to not only fuel tanks and help keep America moving, but to fuel people as we strive to make everyone's journey better."

Pilot Co. is also looking to grow its team nationwide. The operator is actively recruiting new team members to fill 120 open positions at its Sales and Support Center headquarters, spanning IT, data analytics, guest services, help desk, logistics, inside sales and warehouse roles.

Additionally, a variety of roles are open including leadership positions for general managers and regional managers, as well as hourly positions in quick-service restaurants, deli, retail and maintenance. There are currently more than 100 available QSR/deli positions ranging from leadership to entry level part-time and full-time roles.

Founded in 1958, Pilot Co. supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and operates a network of more than 950 retail and fueling locations. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 34 Truck Care service centers.