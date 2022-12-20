Pilot Co. Adds Diversity & Inclusion Position to Leadership Team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Angie Cody joined Pilot Co. as their director of inclusion, diversity and equity, a new leadership position within the company’s Team Member Experience (TMX) department.

"We're proud to employ nearly 30,000 team members who come from amazingly diverse backgrounds and experiences," said Paul Shore, chief people officer at Pilot. "Our company's success is driven by the strength of our team, which is why this position is central to delivering an exceptional, inclusive and well-rounded experience."

Cody will oversee and expand upon opportunities to create a more inclusive workplace. She will manage current inclusion, diversity, equity and awareness (IDEA) efforts, craft strategic action plans for the advancement of a more equitable and inclusive work environment and help increase the company's diversity recruitment pipeline.

Since coming on board earlier in the summer, Cody has already helped launch five new business resource groups — Emerging Leaders, Building Relationships in Diverse Group Environments, Pride of Pilot, Women of Pilot and Veterans of Pilot — to help educate and inform diversity efforts. She also created a new IDEA council comprised of 15 senior leaders who represent different areas within the business.

"[Pilot] is on a journey to continue advancing the overall team member experience, and DEI is an incredibly important part of that roadmap," said Cody. "Diversity strengthens our company … and helps us learn from others' perspectives to bring new ideas and initiatives that make Pilot a more inclusive and welcoming place to work and shop."

A certified diversity executive by the Society for Diversity, Cody has more than 10 years of experience in building and leading global inclusion, diversity and equity initiatives, including co-founding the St. Louis Diversity and Inclusion Consortium. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, she relocated in 2022 to Knoxville from St. Louis with her wife, Becky.

Based in Knoxville, Pilot Co. has a network of more than 800 retail and fueling locations that supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes, and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.