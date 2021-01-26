Pilot Co. Forms New Partnership to Provide More Value to the Trucking Industry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. and RTS Financial are joining forces to create a fuel and factoring partnership to help trucking companies grow their businesses.

Together, the entities will provide customized fleet solutions that combines fuel savings, maintenance and tires, loyalty perks and other services across Pilot Co.'s network of commercial fueling locations with RTS' factoring offerings and customer support.

"We are focused on initiatives that deliver savings, efficiency and convenience to our fleet customers," said Pilot Co. CEO Shameek Konar. "We're thrilled to partner with a highly regarded provider like RTS to offer an integrated service solution for factoring and fuel that helps trucking companies access the resources they need to succeed and grow."

Dedicated Pilot Co. and RTS teams will work with fleets to provide funding, fuel and essential services at competitive rates. By combining Pilot Co.'s cross-network bundle of fuel savings, credit, truck maintenance and loyalty rewards, with the favorable advance rates and same-day funding services from RTS, fleets of all sizes will be able to streamline their business, the companies stated.

"Through this partnership, RTS and Pilot Co. will be able to provide even greater value to the trucking industry," said Bill Ryan, founder and CEO of Shamrock Trading Corp., the parent company of RTS. "Together, we're excited to help trucking companies grow their businesses so they can provide for their families, stay on the road and enhance their operations."

In addition to fuel and factoring solutions, customers will be supported with:

Dedicated, multilingual account and sales representatives;

Back-office services to streamline paperwork;

Easy-to-use mobile and web account management and credit analysis with RTS Pro;

Enhanced Pilot Co. customer portal to manage fuel accounts; and

Access to more than 1,000 fueling locations across the Pilot Flying J Travel Center network and One9 Fuel Network.

More information and to apply for bundled services with Pilot Co. and RTS is available here.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Co. supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and its network consists of more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers and 6,200 diesel lanes.