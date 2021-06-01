Pilot Co. Forms Strategic Alliance to Better Meet Trucking Industry's Tire & Maintenance Needs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. is forming a strategic alliance with commercial tire dealer and retread manufacturer Southern Tire Mart to launch Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.

The venture will leverage the strengths and conveniences of Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers along with Southern Tire Mart's tire and maintenance expertise, according to the companies.

"We're excited to bring together the strengths of our network with the expertise of Southern Tire Mart to better meet the tire and maintenance needs of the trucking industry," said Pilot Co. CEO Shameek Konar. "Through this partnership, we look forward to building a nationwide network of on-highway commercial vehicle maintenance, lube and tire-focused services that keeps fleet and drivers moving with safe, well-maintained trucks."

Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J took over management operations of the existing 35 Pilot Flying J Truck Care maintenance facilities on Jan. 1 and will honor existing promotions and discounts. It will continue to offer repair, maintenance, roadside assistance, lube and tire-focused services to professional drivers and fleet customers.

"With the growing demand for fleet customers to find greater efficient means to maximize their up-time and maximize driver productivity, the need to create and build a consistent nationwide network is clear," said John Boynton, president of Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. "Our goal is to help fleet operators maximize the return on their investment while creating an exceptional driver experience — safe, well-maintained moving vehicles means happy owners, happy drivers and most importantly, happy customers."

Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J intends to build more than 100 locations over the next 18 months with a goal of expanding the network nationwide to 200 points of service over 26 months. These facilities will be built on Pilot and Flying J Travel Center properties. Additionally, customers will also have access to the 160 Southern Tire Mart locations across the United States.

Columbia, Miss.-based Southern Tire Mart is the largest commercial tire dealer and retread manufacturer in North America and operates 19 Bandag retread manufacturing facilities and 140 commercial service locations across 15 states.

Founded in 1958, Pilot Co. supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and operates a network of more than 950 retail and fueling locations. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 34 Truck Care service centers.