Pilot Co. Honors Military With Donation & In-App Deals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. is recognizing Military Appreciation Month in May by donating $100,000 to Hire Heroes USA, an organization dedicated to providing job search assistance to current members of the military, veterans and their spouses.

Military members and their families will also be celebrated at the company's travel centers across North America with special offers and freebies available in the myRewards Plus app.

"We are passionate about serving those who protect our country and are grateful for organizations like Hire Heroes USA that are helping find meaningful and successful careers for these highly skilled service men and women," said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Co. "Pilot appreciates and recognizes the strong leadership qualities and talents that they bring to our team and is proud to have veterans employed across our organization. We hope partnerships like this will bring more veterans into the workforce."

Hire Heroes USA helps transitioning service members secure thousands of jobs each year. With the $100,000 donation, Hire Heroes USA will be able to take 100 military members through the transition process and into great careers, the organization stated.

"It is thanks to longtime partners like Pilot that our veterans and military spouses are empowered to secure well-fitting and well-paying jobs," shared Andrew Sandoe, CEO of Hire Heroes USA. "We at Hire Heroes USA are thankful for Pilot's belief in our organization and commitment to our nation's veterans."

Pilot Co. is extending its thanks during Military Appreciation Month with exclusive offers in May and a year-round, 10-percent discount on food and beverages for the military and their families. To redeem these special deals, including free pizza and fountain drinks, free Full Throttle energy drinks and 50-percent-off hats, the myRewards app must be downloaded, verified through ID.me and customers need to visit a participating U.S. Pilot or Flying J travel center.

Knoxville-based Pilot Travel Centers LLC was founded in 1958. Pilot Co. has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America. It supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Pilot Co. serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides more than 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards.

The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.

Hire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers U.S. military members, veterans, and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. It offers personalized one-on-one coaching, professionally revised resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more to thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, it provides services at no cost to clients. Since Hire Heroes USA's founding, more than 65,000 Hire Heroes clients have found success in their job search.