Pilot Flying J to Add 5,000 New Team Members This Summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is going on a hiring spree, with plans to expand its employee roster by more than 5,000 team members this summer.

The hiring initiative comes as travelers prepare to hit the road this summer — one of the travel center operator's busiest times of the year.

"We are always looking for team members who wake up excited to be part of our team and to deliver the experience our guests know and expect from us," said Paul Shore, vice president of talent acquisition at Pilot Flying J. "Our care and commitment to our team members originated 60 years ago as a small family-owned company by a Korean War veteran and we are proud to offer our team of over 27,000 employees a family-like work environment with great opportunities and benefits."

Pilot Flying J offers full-time and part-time hires weekly pay, affordable health plans, training, advancement opportunities, and perks like free fountain and hot beverages.

It also offers development and career growth opportunities, including leadership training, internships and rotational programs.

During this year's hiring push, Pilot Flying J is looking to fill positions that range from entry level to management roles across its retail, restaurant and deli operations throughout North America.

According to the company, "Pilot Flying J hires team members that understand the needs of guests and are committed to elevating the overall customer experience. Unlike other summer jobs, the company intends for both full-time and part-time hires to extend well beyond Labor Day."

Team members across the combined network of more than 750 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across North America serve more than 1.6 million customers a day.

Knoxville-based Pilot Flying has more than 750 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers in 44 states. It also offers roadside assistance available at more than 145 locations nationwide as part of its Truck Care program, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops.

The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers, and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid at the pump.