Pilot Flying J Celebrates Professional Drivers With #HaulidayGiveaway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is celebrating professional drivers this holiday season with the #HaulidayGiveaway.
Starting Dec. 7, the 12-day social giveaway is available on the travel center operator's Facebook and Twitter pages.
For each day of the giveaway, Pilot Flying J will ask a holiday question and to enter, professional drivers need to answer the question in the comments of the post and tag a friend for the chance to win that day's prize for themselves and a friend.
The prizes awarded for the #HaulidayGiveaway include:
- Blue Parrott B550XTS Bluetooth Headsets
- Power Drive 3000W Inverters
- Power Drive 1000W Pure Sign Inverters
- Uniden Bearcat 980 CB Radios
- Uniden Bearcat 880 CB Radios
- Cobra 29LXMAX CB Radios
- 29LX CB Radios
- Cobra 400W Inverters
- Garmin DEZL780LMT Truck GPS's
- Garmin DEZL785LMT Truck GPS's
- Rand McNally TND 740 Truck GPS's
Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J currently operates more than 750 travel centers under the Pilot, Pilot Express and Flying J banners in 44 states.