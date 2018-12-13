Press enter to search
Pilot Flying J Celebrates Professional Drivers With #HaulidayGiveaway

12/13/2018
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is celebrating professional drivers this holiday season with the #HaulidayGiveaway.

Starting Dec. 7, the 12-day social giveaway is available on the travel center operator's Facebook and Twitter pages.

For each day of the giveaway, Pilot Flying J will ask a holiday question and to enter, professional drivers need to answer the question in the comments of the post and tag a friend for the chance to win that day's prize for themselves and a friend.

The prizes awarded for the #HaulidayGiveaway include: 

  • Blue Parrott B550XTS Bluetooth Headsets
  • Power Drive 3000W Inverters
  • Power Drive 1000W Pure Sign Inverters
  • Uniden Bearcat 980 CB Radios
  • Uniden Bearcat 880 CB Radios
  • Cobra 29LXMAX CB Radios
  • 29LX CB Radios
  • Cobra 400W Inverters
  • Garmin DEZL780LMT Truck GPS's
  • Garmin DEZL785LMT Truck GPS's
  • Rand McNally TND 740 Truck GPS's

Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J currently operates more than 750 travel centers under the Pilot, Pilot Express and Flying J banners in 44 states.

