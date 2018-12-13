Pilot Flying J Celebrates Professional Drivers With #HaulidayGiveaway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is celebrating professional drivers this holiday season with the #HaulidayGiveaway.

Starting Dec. 7, the 12-day social giveaway is available on the travel center operator's Facebook and Twitter pages.

For each day of the giveaway, Pilot Flying J will ask a holiday question and to enter, professional drivers need to answer the question in the comments of the post and tag a friend for the chance to win that day's prize for themselves and a friend.

The prizes awarded for the #HaulidayGiveaway include:

Blue Parrott B550XTS Bluetooth Headsets

Power Drive 3000W Inverters

Power Drive 1000W Pure Sign Inverters

Uniden Bearcat 980 CB Radios

Uniden Bearcat 880 CB Radios

Cobra 29LXMAX CB Radios

29LX CB Radios

Cobra 400W Inverters

Garmin DEZL780LMT Truck GPS's

Garmin DEZL785LMT Truck GPS's

Rand McNally TND 740 Truck GPS's

Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J currently operates more than 750 travel centers under the Pilot, Pilot Express and Flying J banners in 44 states.