Pilot Flying J Celebrates Summer Traditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is teaming up with Heinz and Oscar Mayer Foodservice for a summertime celebration of the All-American hot dog and the moments that bring people together.

The companies invite consumers to take part in the #ShareaDogSweepstakes and enjoy an exclusive offer for a free hot dog at Pilot Flying J on July 21, National Hot Dog Day.

From July 13 through Aug. 10, fans are encouraged take a photo sharing a moment or memory with loved ones and enjoying hot dogs for a chance to be one of 10 "wieners" receiving a $500 Pilot Flying J gift card.

To enter the contest, they can simply tweet or post the photo on Twitter or Instagram, including the hashtag #ShareADogSweepstakes and tagging @PilotFlyingJ. Winners will be notified via Twitter or Instagram on or around Aug. 11.

Additionally, on National Hot Dog Day, customers can download or open the myRewards Plus mobile app for an exclusive offer to redeem for one free roller grill item, including a 100-percent all-beef Oscar Mayer Foodservice hot dog, at any participating Pilot or Flying J Travel Center. They can top their hot dogs with their favorite Heinz condiments or try a new Heinz Dip Cup for a twist on the classic with a variety of sauces, including Barbecue, Ranch, Sweet & Sour and Honey Mustard.

"This year, it's such a great feeling to enjoy being with family and friends that we haven't seen in a while," said Brian Ferguson, chief merchant for Pilot Flying J. "Nothing says summertime quite like a backyard BBQ or a road trip with loved ones and an Oscar Mayer hot dog, especially a free one."

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make appearances at two Pilot Flying J locations in Newark and Carney's Point, N.J., on July 21 and 26, respectively.

"After the pandemic kept so many of us apart, it's time to celebrate being together again, and nothing sparks more smiles in the summer than delicious Oscar Mayer hot dogs," said Patricia Keller, marketing director at Oscar Mayer Foodservice. "We at Oscar Mayer know you can't go wrong when you start with a better dog, and we're proud to continue to be an American tradition since 1883. We hope that everyone who stops by Pilot Flying J this summer and bites into an Oscar Mayer hot dog remembers to take life a little less seriously and enjoy the delicious side of summer."

Knoxville-based Pilot Co. operates more than 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fuel stops to provide value, convenience and perks to fleets and professional drivers at more than 240 locations across the United States.