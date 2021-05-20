Pilot Flying J Introduces New Roadside Eats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is adding two new crispy chicken sandwiches to the menus of more than 300 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across the country.

The southern chicken sandwich and spicy chicken sandwich have the flavor and quality ingredients to rival some of the top food brands, according to the travel center operator.

"We are entering the chicken sandwich game and gearing up for increased summer travel by introducing several new, innovative food options that are going to surprise and delight our guests," said Jamie King, senior director of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. "Our awesome menu, including our newest southern and spicy chicken sandwiches, make Pilot Flying J the ultimate stop to fill up on great food, fuel and everyday items that you need to reach your destination."

Made daily with premium ingredients, Pilot Flying J offers a wide variety of fresh food available 24/7 at participating locations. Its newest crispy chicken sandwiches and recently introduced handheld wraps include:

The Southern Chicken Sandwich — a freshly cooked crispy chicken breast filet on a brioche bun, topped with dill pickles. Customers can enjoy it as-is or choose from a variety of add-on condiments to dress-up the classic sandwich.

The Spicy Chicken Sandwich — A spicy twist on the chicken sandwich, served on a fresh brioche bun and topped with pepper jack cheese and chipotle ranch for an extra kick and the perfect amount of heat.

The Greek Chicken Wrap — Pulled, smoked chicken tossed in a tangy Greek dressing and mixed with slightly sweet banana peppers and chunks of Feta cheese are all wrapped in a spinach herb tortilla lined with provolone cheese for a handful of flavor.

The Smoked Turkey & Bacon Wrap — Sliced turkey, fresh spinach, brown sugar cured bacon pieces and cheddar cheese are rolled into a soft tortilla with hints of garlic for the perfect sweet and savory taste.

Customers to save $2 on the southern or spicy chicken sandwich from May 24-30 by redeeming the offer in the myRewards Plus app at any of the 300 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.

Based in Knoxville, the Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.