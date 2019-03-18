Pilot Flying J Launches Virtual Maintenance System for Fleets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Travel center operator Pilot Flying J launched Fleet Center, its new virtual maintenance system as part of the company's Truck Care service platform.

Available in April, Pilot Flying J's Fleet Center allows Truck Care technicians to focus on providing the best and fastest service to get drivers back on the road, according to the company. The portal provides fleets 24/7, real-time visibility and flexibility to manage their equipment — reducing downtime, increasing speed of service and improving account management for fleets and professional drivers.

"With the launch of Fleet Center, we are eager to dramatically change how fleets do business with our truck care service," said Dave Latimer, vice president of shop strategies and operations for Pilot Flying J Truck Care. "By providing a centralized portal, Fleet Center will make it easier and faster for fleets to manage the service of their trucks.

"Our goal is to remove the stress and complexity of managing fleet service and get drivers back on the road as quickly as possible by providing our customers a window into their Truck Care account at the touch of a button," he continued.

The virtual maintenance system will provide fleets with access to time-saving features such as:

Service management: Phone calls are not required when it comes to scheduling services, generating and authorizing work orders, and receiving detailed cost of repair estimates.

Real-time notifications: Receive immediate status updates for en-route, on-site and roll times.

Live chat: Users can live chat with Truck Care representatives for quick customer service needs.

Service records: Fleets will benefit from reduced paperwork and improved accuracy of records with full access to service history and transaction details.

Pilot Flying J Truck Care rolled out in 2017. Today, it operates 24 service centers and more than 135 roadside assistance vehicles in 36 states. With state-of-the-art facilities and certified technicians available 24-hours-a-day, Pilot Flying J Truck Care is dedicated to getting drivers back on the road quickly and safely, the company stated.

As part of its commitment to quality service, Pilot Flying J Truck Care is now offering a simplified, competitive pricing structure for preventative maintenance services. Backed by a nationwide limited warranty, the new flat price for a full preventative maintenance service with conventional oil is $299.99 for all engine types.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, roadside assistance available at more than 135 locations nationwide as part of its Truck Care service, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops.