Pilot Flying J Offers Drivers Protection From Summer Sun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is helping professional drivers and other travelers avoid the dreaded "Driver's Tan," which has been disrupting perfect summer tans for decades, by releasing its brand-new Left Arm Sunscreen.

The sunscreen, which protects drivers from sunlight streaming through the driver's-side window while they're on the road, is available in conveniently keychain-attachable, 2-ounce bottles.

For a limited time, drivers everywhere can grab their own free bottle of Left Arm Sunscreen by visiting leftarmsunscreen.com, and entering their names and shipping address. A complimentary bottle of 30 SPF sunscreen will be sent straight to their door.

To continue to fuel summer adventures, the travel center operator is offering travelers seasonal savings. Customers can receive 10 cents off every gallon of gas by texting "SAVE10" to 26494, then entering their payment method and phone number at the pump every time they fill up this summer. The savings will automatically apply to the purchase.

Travelers can also get everything they need for a summer road trip and enjoy special offers on a wide variety of snacks and drinks at Pilot Flying J locations across the country. Food promotions include a 12 for $12 chicken wing deal for sharing with friends or enjoying solo.

Finally, RV drivers can utilize Pilot Flying J to plan their route and search for RV-friendly locations with peace-of-mind features like overnight parking, dumping stations and propane refills, the company said. They can also enjoy fuel discounts, in-store offers and the chance to win sweepstakes for amazing prizes.

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.

Pilot Co. is No. 11 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100.