Pilot Flying J Opening Multiple New Stores to Serve the Permian Basin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J plans to expand its presence in the Permian Basin by opening six new travel centers in west Texas in 2019.

This will provide more than 250 truck parking spaces to meet the needs of industry traffic and offer full amenities to the local communities along these route, the company said.

After the new locations open, Pilot Flying J will operate 92 locations in Texas, with more than 20 in the Permian Basin.

"We're committed to making a better day for people living, working and traveling through Texas and across the nation," said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J. "We continue to invest in new stores located strategically across the country to bring convenience, quality, great food and amenities to those who are traveling the roadways. By expanding our network in the Permian Basin, we hope to better serve the exponential growth and rising traffic in the region."

In June, the company celebrated grand openings of a Flying J travel center in Kermit, Texas, and two Pilot travel centers in Monahans and Midland, Texas. The new locations will add 150 jobs and contribute more than $6.4 million in state and local tax revenue. The three other planned travel centers in the region will be located in Odessa, Midland and Andrews, Texas.

All of the new locations offer area residents, professional drivers and everyday travelers fresh food, fuel, and a variety of products for quick shopping needs. Customers will be able to use the Pilot Flying J app to receive fuel discounts and exclusive offers on food and beverages.

Pilot Flying J is donating $15,000 to benefit technology programs at the local school districts in Kermit, Monahans and Midland.

"Pilot Flying J is honored to be a part of the West Texas community and to contribute to the local school districts," said Matt Testa, vice president of operations for Pilot Flying J. "We invite residents and those traveling through the West Texas region to visit our new locations. Our friendly team members look forward to serving our guests and providing a clean, all-in-one fuel stop with a variety of food, drinks, supplies and amenities."

Knoxville-based Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations across 44 states.