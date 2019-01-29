Pilot Flying J Turns National Pizza Day Into Weeklong Celebration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J will celebrate National Pizza Day with a week of giveaways.

Starting Feb. 3, the day of Super Bowl LIII, and running through Feb. 10, National Pizza Day, customers can get a free slice of the travel center operator's pizzeria-quality pie.

Customers who download or open the Pilot Flying J app during the promotional period will find an exclusive one-time offer in myRewards redeemable for a free slice of pizza at one of the 300-plus Pilot and Flying J locations across the United States that serve PJ Fresh pizza.

First-time users will also receive a free beverage of their choice.

"Whether you're getting ready for the football game or just want to celebrate your love for pizza on National Pizza Day, we invite you to come in for a free slice," said Shannon Johnson, vice president of food innovation for Pilot Flying J. "Made with hand-stretched dough and 100 percent real mozzarella cheese, all PJ Fresh pizzas are baked fresh and available in an assortment of recipes, so there's something for every pizza fan."

The free slice offer is good for any available pizza, including favorites such as cheese, pepperoni, mega meat, supreme and the current limited-time offer, Mega Meatball.

Pilot Flying J recently introduced made-to-order kiosks in select locations in order to provide the freedom of customization based on customers' tastes and nutritional needs. Customers can use the kiosks to order a slice of pizza or a fully customizable pizza pie, the travel center operator said.

Knoxville-based Pilot Flying J operates more than 750 retail locations in 44 states.