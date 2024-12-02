Pilot Kicks Off Holiday Campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Travel Centers LLC wants to make every mile merrier with new offerings to fuel the holiday journey.

In celebration of the season, Pilot's holiday campaign features a week-long "Hauliday Giveaway," a curated gift guide for on-the-go shoppers and savings on seasonal coffee.

"Holiday travel is about more than just reaching the destination; it's about creating cheerful moments along the way. Whether it's singing holiday classics, savoring the warmth of a perfect cup of coffee on a frosty morning drive or sharing stories with a car full of loved ones, these moments are what define the journey," said Adrienne Ingoldt, Pilot's chief marketing officer. "Wherever your holiday travels take you, Pilot is out here with road trip essentials and last-minute gifts to bring joy to every mile."

"Hauliday Giveaway"

From Dec. 2-8, holiday travelers can enter Pilot's "Hauliday Giveaway," for a chance to win premium travel gear, gift cards and exclusive items. To enter, guests can visit the Pilot Flying J Facebook page and comment on each day's post for a chance to win. Winners will be notified daily.

Holiday Gift Guide

For those in need of stocking stuffers or last-minute gifts, Pilot's Holiday Gift Guide offers convenient on-the-go gifting options. Featuring travel center staples and unexpected roadside treasures, holiday travelers can find something for everyone on their list, the travel center operator stated.