Pilot Kicks Off Holiday Campaign
Items range from technology gadgets to foodie favorites and more. The gift guide also features new exclusive items such as Pilot's holiday elf plush and take-home bags of its limited-time Bourbon Pecan Coffee.
Cup of Cheer Savings
Pilot is offering $1 off any size hot or iced coffee, including its specialty seasonal blends. To redeem, guests can save the offer in the myRewards Plus app and present it at the time of purchase at participating locations.
Returning holiday favorites include Cinnamon Roll cold brew, Bourbon Pecan hot coffee and White Chocolate Candy Cane hot chocolate.
Knoxville-based Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day.