Pink Dot Inks Exclusive Pact With Postmates as It Eyes Expansion

LOS ANGELES — California grocery, liquor and convenience store chain Pink Dot entered into an exclusive partnership with Postmates as it eyes expansion.

"In the past few years as a merchant on the Postmates platform, we have proven our ability to successfully partner with Postmates to satisfy customers' expectations. Based on our phenomenal success as one of the highest-performing merchants on the Postmates platform, we pursued other opportunities to expand our business with Postmates," said Pink Dot President Sol Yamini.

"We recently opened up our location in East LA and have plans to expand Pink Dot to West LA/Santa Monica, The Valley, Phoenix, NYC and Chicago and we felt that Postmates was the perfect partner to help us scale our expansion. So with Postmates technology and the Pink Dot trusted brand and selections, you really can get just about anything you want delivered to your door in minutes! It's a perfect partnership," the executive added.

Delivery fees start at $1.99. However, customers do not pay a delivery fee when they subscribe to Postmates' subscription service, Unlimited, for $7.99 per month when paid annually.

"Partnering with such an iconic Southern California brand like Pink Dot is something we are very excited about," said Dan Mosher, senior vice president, merchant lead, Postmates. "Postmates maintains a leadership position in LA and the southwest where we hold No. 1 market share — nearly 80 percent more market share than the next largest competitor, according to Second Measure, so we are well positioned to help Pink Dot continue to grow."

To order from Pink Dot, customers can visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android.

San Francisco-based Postmates operates in 2,950 U.S. cities, as well as Mexico, and provides access to over 300,000 merchants.

Located on the corner of La Cienega and Sunset Boulevard on the world famous Sunset Strip, Pink Dot’s fleet of Volkswagen bugs have delivered food, groceries, liquor and cigarettes in the Los Angeles area for more than 30 years.