Pizza Delivery Drivers File Suit Against Casey's

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is facing a lawsuit over wages it pays pizza delivery drivers.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, alleges the convenience retailer pays its drivers a flat rate of $2 per delivery, and does not track drivers' actual vehicle expenses or make any attempt to reimburse drivers for gas and other specific expenses tied to the use of their cars, reported the Times-Republican.

The flat rate equals a rate of 33 cents per mile, according to the lawsuit which based the calculation on a $2 payment for delivery runs that tend to average six miles. Based on the calculation, the rate is 23 cents less than the IRS standard mileage rate of 56 cents per mile, the news outlet reported, citing the filing.

The lawsuit was filed on Nov. 18 in U.S. District Court on behalf of Jolene Greever of Davis County, a Casey's delivery driver who has worked for the company since 2019, and all other similarly situated employees of the company.

According to the Times-Republican, Casey's has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

Pizza has been a key part of Casey’s foodservice program since 1984. Its made-from-scratch pies have earned it a spot among the country's top five pizza chains., as Convenience Store News reported.

The lawsuit against Casey's follows a filing alleging Iowa delivery drivers working for Domino's Pizza were effectively earning 35 cents an hour because the company wasn't fairly compensating the workers for the use of their own vehicles, the news outlet reported.

Similar lawsuits have recently been filed in other jurisdictions around the United States, including New Jersey, New York and Washington, it added.