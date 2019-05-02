Plaid Pantry Adds Healthy Snacks & Drinks to Its Merchandise Mix

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Understanding that many customers are looking for healthier options at convenience stores that go beyond traditional chips and sodas, Plaid Pantry introduced a new lineup of healthy snacks and beverages.

The Northwest c-store chain's new website highlights a fresh selection of these newly added products, like:

"Work Hard, Play Hard": Tillamook Country Smoker Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper Beef Jerky, Country Archer Original Beef Jerky, and Clif Bar Organic Cool Mint Chocolate and Peanut Butter Banana varieties

"Healthy & Fresh": Annie Chuns Seaweed Snacks, and Chobani Peach Greek Yogurt, Strawberry Yogurt and Blueberry Greek Yogurt varieties

The new website also features "Eat, Drink and Be Happy" and "Life is Short, Eat Dessert" sections that highlight products such as Polar seltzer water, Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee, Ghirardelli chocolate bars and ice cream sandwiches, reported Digital Journal.

The complete lineup of healthy snacks and beverages featured can be viewed here.

''Our new website highlights a fresh selection of featured products, including the brand new healthy snacks and drinks, a fully integrated store locator for all 108 stores, and a new blog to keep you updated on all things Plaid Pantry,'' a Plaid Pantry spokesperson said.

Founded in 1963, Plaid Pantry owns and operates 108 stores primarily in the greater Portland area.