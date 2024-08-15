PODCAST: How to Create Sustainable Change Through Your DEI Efforts

Convenience Store News' Convenience Inclusion Initiative Podcast shares stories of how the c-store industry is fostering an inclusive work culture and taps the minds of thought leaders for insight into what more the industry could be doing to benefit from diversity of thought and background.

In this episode, Dr. Cheryl Ingram, who has been training and coaching in diversity, equity and inclusion for 20-plus years, discusses the harsh realities behind the short lifespan of most DEI efforts and offers practical strategies for creating sustainable change. She has a new book coming out this month titled "DEI-ing: A Guide to Navigating the Gotdamn Mess They’ve Made of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion."

If you have an idea for a Convenience Inclusion Initiative Podcast, contact Linda Lisanti at [email protected]

