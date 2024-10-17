PODCAST: How TravelCenters of America Is Addressing the Unique Needs of Women Professional Drivers

Convenience Store News' Convenience Inclusion Initiative Podcast shares stories of how the c-store industry is fostering an inclusive work culture and taps the minds of thought leaders for insight into what more the industry could be doing to benefit from diversity of thought and background.

In this episode, Debi Boffa, CEO of TravelCenters of America, discusses how the company gained firsthand insights into the challenges women professional drivers face and its efforts to improve safety and the overall customer experience for this group.

If you have an idea for a Convenience Inclusion Initiative Podcast, contact Linda Lisanti at [email protected].

