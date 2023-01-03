Pops Mart Fuels Picks Up Six C-stores in North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than one month after acquiring 14 convenience stores from Anderson Oil Co. Inc., Pops Mart Fuels LLC continues to expand its network through its latest deal for assets from Mallard Oil Co.

With the transaction, Columbia-based Pops Mart acquired six convenience stores with fuel from Mallard Oil, headquartered in eastern North Carolina.

"Mallard Oil, which operates a much larger LP business in Kinston, N.C., was looking to divest the company of its convenience store assets. We were pleased to sell to a professional group like Pops Mart, who has retained all our convenience store personnel," said John McNairy, chairman of Mallard Oil.

Pops Mart was formed in 2022 when Winnsboro Petroleum Co. exited the convenience store industry. As part of its departure, the multigeneration petroleum marketer sold its chain of 24 Pops Mart c-stores located in the greater Columbia market to industry veterans Don Draughon and JD Dykstra. The sites are branded Shell and CITGO.

Last month, Pops Mart acquired 14 c-stores from Anderson Oil. As part of that deal, Pops Mart also picked one c-store that is currently under construction, in addition to Anderson Oil's seven wholesale fuel dealer locations. The latter's business headquarters and staff remains in Barnwell, S.C.

"The acquisition of six Mallard Oil convenience stores takes us into eastern North Carolina where we see further acquisition opportunities," said Draughon, adding that Pops Mart's growth strategy includes acquisitions.

Pops Mart operates a total of 45 convenience stores in and around the Columbia area, and stretches both north and south about 120 miles each way.