Profitable Foodservice Opportunities

The pandemic has challenged foodservice and tested retailers’ resiliency. It has forced change and has been uncomfortable, but, as with most challenges, it is also an opportunity.

This is an uncertain time for everyone, including your customers, so having a retailer who is one step ahead of their needs can solidify loyalty. Staying on top of trends is more important than ever. Is delivery or curbside a desired option? Would meal kits or prepackaged food be well received? What foodservice items should you put on hold? Back office software with Business Intelligence (BI) reporting can help.