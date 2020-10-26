Press enter to search
Close search

Profitable Foodservice Opportunities

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu
10/26/2020

Myth: Now is not the time to focus on foodservice.

 

Reality: Now is the time! The pandemic has brought profitable foodservice opportunities.

John Coyle, ADD Systems

The pandemic has challenged foodservice and tested retailers’ resiliency. It has forced change and has been uncomfortable, but, as with most challenges, it is also an opportunity.

This is an uncertain time for everyone, including your customers, so having a retailer who is one step ahead of their needs can solidify loyalty. Staying on top of trends is more important than ever. Is delivery or curbside a desired option? Would meal kits or prepackaged food be well received? What foodservice items should you put on hold? Back office software with Business Intelligence (BI) reporting can help.

Read More Read More

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Foodservice
Redesign Your Food Packaging for Pandemic-Wary Customers
Foodservice
Speed & Communication Key to Foodservice Innovation Process
Leadership attributes
Corporate Responsibility
C-store Industry Leaders Rise to the Challenge of the COVID-19 Crisis    
Webinars
TWIC TALK: The Leadership Imperative