Protein Go-Team: Meat Snacks Fuel Sales

Meat snacks meet growing consumer demand for high protein, on-the-go snacks, with 58 percent of shoppers citing protein as “very important” and 32 percent ranking it as “important,” indicated Jack Links' 2018 Protein for Performance Study.

Packed with 11 grams of protein and just 80 calories, meat snacks are a protein powerhouse, outperforming other healthy snacks like almonds (6 grams) and granola bars (4 grams).

In 2017, the meat snack category amassed $1 billion in sales and is projected to grow 4.2 percent annually through 2022, indicated Project Nosh.

To find out more about this growing snack segment, download this new infographic from Convenience Store News and Jack Links.