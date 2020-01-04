Press enter to search
​Pump N Pantry Closing Some Stores, Making Others Fuel-Only to Stop Coronavirus Spread

04/01/2020

MONTROSE, Pa. — Pump N Pantry is doing its part to slow and ultimately stop the spread of Coronavirus by closing some stores and making other fuel-only.

As of March 26, all nine convenience stores across the state closed at 7 p.m. One location on the Tunkhannock Hunter Highway reopened Friday, March 27 with limited hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for gasoline and diesel self-service only, reported The Times Tribune.

The Pump N Pantry in Montrose will remain open 24 hours for gas and diesel service. The store's drive-thru window for all items, including food, will also remain open all day.

The Tunkhannock Mile Hill, Lenox, Lake Winola, Mansfield, Tioga and Leroy stores will remain closed to all business, including gasoline and diesel.

Founded in 1975, Montrose-based Pump N Pantry operates nine c-stores across 15 communities throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.

