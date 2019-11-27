Quick Track Deal Drives East Texas Fuels Exit From the C-store Channel

MARSHALL, Texas — East Texas Fuels Inc. (ETF) sold its convenience store assets to Quick Track. The move marks ETF's exit from the retail operations business.

The c-store locations are comprised of Chevron and Exxon branded sites throughout East Texas and Marshall, ETF's hometown. The company retained Corner Capital Advisors LLC to advise on the sale.

Founded in 1992, ETF served numerous East Texas communities throughout its history and created a long-lasting legacy of customer service over the family's 27 years in business.

According to Corner Capital, ETF owner Steve Howell chose to exit the c-store channel to focus on other energy investments.

As part of the transaction, Quick Track is acquiring all of the real estate interests in ETF's c-store chain. The Bedford-based company plans to keep store employees and will continue to offer Chevron and ExxonMobil brands on the forecourt.

Founded in 2004, Quick Track's network has more than 50 c-stores in Texas and Arkansas.