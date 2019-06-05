QuickChek Brings On New Culinary Team

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek Corp. expanded its foodservice team by appointing Chris Smyly as director of foodservice and hiring chef Ted Kwiecien as culinary specialist.

The new roles are part of the convenience store chain's ongoing commitment to meeting customer foodservice needs as it continues to open new stores with more than 50 percent of their space dedicated to fresh foodservice, the company said.

Smyly previously served as a senior category manager with QuickChek. He managed four product and service categories over the past three years, during which time QuickChek introduced its new store design. He has 25-plus years of experience in marketing, category management and merchandising within the convenience industry. He also held past key roles with ExxonMobil, Pester Marketing/Alta Convenience and Circle K.

Kwiecien has more than 25 years of experience in restaurant management, including management positions with Nordstrom in Short Hills, Freehold and the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J., and Neiman Marcus in Short Hills, where he served as manager and chef. He holds degrees in culinary arts and food service management from Johnson & Wales University.

"Today's consumer and tomorrow's food trends continue to tell us our customers want fresh food to go," said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling. "In meeting their needs, we have become a foodservice destination. Chris has done a great job managing several of our key categories and we're pleased to have him lead our foodservice team. Ted possesses a proven background as a chef and as a restaurateur with consumer-focused brands that fit our mission of providing restaurant-quality food and beverages for busy people on-the-go."

Smyly's team will continue to redefine "fresh convenience" with the introduction of exciting new products and services made for immediate consumption, starting with QuickChek's new fresh brewed iced coffee, the company said. Customers will also be able to enjoy more seasonality and trendy healthier options.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates 158 convenience stores throughout New Jersey, New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island, including 11 stores with pharmacy and 68 locations with fuel.