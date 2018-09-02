QuickChek Hires Industry Veteran for New Foodservice Position

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek Corp. has created a new position, vice president of foodservice, tapping industry veteran Scott Zoeller to fill the role.

Zoeller joins QuickChek from Kings Supermarkets and Balducci's, where he was most recently vice president of deli, prepared foods, meat and seafood.

During his 12-year career at Kings, he led the transition and focus of both brands in key areas of product development, specialty food, international cheese, wine, catering, meat and seafood that helped further define Kings and Balducci's, according to the company.

Kings is a small upscale specialty grocery store with 25 locations in the metropolitan area. Balducci's is an iconic New York gourmet food market.

Prior to Kings he was with Giant Food Stores.

"I believe time is the new currency in our lives and delivering convenient fresh food is a strong passion of mine," said Zoeller. "I'm excited to join the QuickChek team and help expand their focus on creating food that is on trend and made with the freshest, all natural ingredients available."

Zoeller is also a member of the Retail Networking Committee for the nonprofit Specialty Food Association.

"Scott's extensive background in driving sales growth, building successful teams and providing customers with an intimate shopping experience will be a great asset as we continue to grow our menu and continue to meet the demands of today's fast casual shopper," said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling.

In his new position Zoeller will report to Rob Easley, QuickChek senior vice president of marketing and merchandising.

The privately held convenience retailer recently began introducing newly designed fresh convenience market stores with a sleek open concept layout featuring earth tone colors, cleaner sightlines and expansive aisles with spacious food stations.

The new stores offer displays of freshly made QuickChek grab-and-go food and market items, fresh baked goods made in-store, and a large standalone soup station offering a daily rotation of freshly prepared, never-frozen QuickChek soups made with all natural ingredients.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates 154 convenience stores throughout New Jersey, New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island including 11 stores with pharmacy and 68 locations with fuel.