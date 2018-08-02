QuickChek & McLane Extend 28-Year Service Agreement

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek Corp. and McLane Co. Inc. have agreed to keep their partnership going.

The convenience store retailer renewed its service agreement with McLane, extending the 28-year relationship between the two companies.

The QuickChek and McLane extended pact will include a complete supply chain solution for grocery, beverages, candy, snacks, health and beauty care, general merchandise, cigarettes and other tobacco products to QuickChek's 154 c-store locations throughout New Jersey, and New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship and utilizing McLane's goods and services as we strive for new ways to redefine fresh convenience in meeting the needs of today's on-the-go, fast-casual shopper," said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling.

During the renewed agreement, QuickChek plans to test the Premium Order Management Suite Reclamation application that streamlines the reclamation process by identifying the items that can be returned for credit and sends a detailed report of scanned reclamations digitally.

The retailer already uses the McLane Link customer portal that allows customers to access information such as order activity and operational metric data from their computer or tablet, and McLane's Center for Category Innovation that combines the knowledge of McLane category managers and supplier partners with its data warehouse to provide customers with objective sales data down to the zip code level, according to McLane.

"McLane and QuickChek share many of the same core values including an unwavering dedication to our customers. We are honored they chose to extend the relationship with a service agreement that promotes long-term growth. We look forward to growing together in the years to come," said Vito Maurici, senior vice president of sales of McLane Grocery.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek's 154-store portfolio includes 11 stores with a pharmacy and 68 locations with fuel.

Temple, Texas-based McLane provides grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants throughout the United States. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, the company operates more than 80 distribution centers across the U.S. and one of the nation's largest private fleets.

In addition, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Distributors Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.