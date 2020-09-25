QuikTrip Brings Pumpkin Snackles Back to Its QT Kitchen Menu

TULSA, Okla. — Fall has come to QuikTrip Corp. with the return of pumpkin Snackles.

The convenience store retailer brought the pumpkin-flavored menu items to its QT Kitchen locations in mid-September.

Hitting its QT Kitchen stores this season are the Pumpkin Pretzel, which has proven to be fan-favorite treat among QuikTrip customers. The Pumpkin Pretzel is a warm, soft pretzel topped with a sweet cinnamon and sugar blend and stuffed with a pumpkin filling. One choice of dipping sauce is included as well.

Fall-themed creations are also making a repeat showing on QuikTrip's soft-serve menu. The Pumpkin QuikShake is a drinkable frozen treat featuring premium vanilla soft-serve and blended with pumpkin flavor. The Pumpkin QT Twister features premium vanilla soft-serve twisted with pumpkin syrup.

The Pumpkin QT Twister is only available in the Phoenix, Tucson, Dallas, Kansas City, Omaha, Des Moines, St. Louis, Atlanta, Charlotte and Greenville-Spartanburg markets.

On the coffee bar, the retailer is bringing back its line of seasonal coffee items, which vary by store and market. The beverage options include the Pumpkin Frappe, Hot Pumpkin Latte and Iced Pumpkin Latte, and pumpkin flavored Cold Brew and Cold Brew Frappe.

Tulsa-based QuikTrip operates more than 850 convenience stores in 11 states.