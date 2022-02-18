QuikTrip Brings Travel Center Concept to Alabama

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. (QT) opened its newest remote travel center in Cottondale, Ala., on Feb. 17. The site is the first QT store in Alabama and one of the retailer's first few remote travel centers.

Located outside of Tuscaloosa at 4001 Buttermilk Road, the travel center features a larger lot and a more spacious store than standard QT locations. It has room to service 20 cars for gas and has six diesel bays for trucks.

QT announced plans to expand its footprint to Alabama in early 2020, as Convenience Store News reported.

"We are excited to introduce QuikTrip in Alabama with our first remote travel center in Cottondale. We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community," said Amy Gulizia, division manager for QT's remote store network. "The travel center allows us to not only create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Cottondale, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country."

QT's remote travel center model was designed specifically for highly trafficked areas of the country that are within reasonable proximity to a QT distribution center for access to fresh food. Plans are underway for future remote travel center locations, with several sites currently under construction, including a second Alabama location in Calera and Opelika that is expected to open by the end of the year.

Customers who visit the new travel center can enjoy the full line of QT snackles, defined as "part snack, part meal" in the form of a perfectly satisfying food or drink from the retailer, along with its complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh doughnuts, salads, wraps, QT's signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items.

The site's expanded QT Kitchen offers fresh, made-to-order food, premium specialty drinks and frozen treats. Customer favorites include warm, soft pretzels, extra-large pizzas, custom breakfast tacos, hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches, cold brew coffee and frozen treats like QT's QuikShake.

Now in its 62nd year of business, Tulsa-based QuikTrip operates more than 900 convenience stores across 15 states.