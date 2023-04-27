QuikTrip Celebrates Store 1,000 With Digital Collectibles

CONVERSE, Texas — QuikTrip Corp. (QT) is commemorating the opening of its 1,000th convenience store by releasing the first-ever series of 1,000 digital collectibles. QT fans can claim the limited-edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Following the collection's April 26 launch, fans can claim their QT digital collectible through the NFT marketplace OpenSea.

Located at 933 S. Seguin Road in Converse, QT's 1,000th location significantly expands on company founder Chester Cadieux's dream of opening 10 c-stores. The first QT opened in Tulsa, Okla., in 1958.

"These 1,000 digital collectibles provide a unique way to celebrate this milestone with our employees and customers, who helped make this moment possible," said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, corporate communications manager at QT. "Through the NFTs, we've found a way to recognize them while doing something special that we've never done before."

Each of the digital collectibles depicts a distinctive avatar with randomly generated features wearing the iconic QT red shirt. Everything from the hairstyles to the facial expressions can vary wildly, so fans may receive an NFT that almost looks out of this world, the company said.

"Creating extraordinary experiences for our customers is at the heart of what we do, from our friendly employees to our full-service kitchens," Jefferson-Smith said. "These digital collectibles allow us to continue to offer our customers that little something extra that QT is known for."

The digital collectibles are minted using the Ethereum blockchain and the use of cryptocurrency, but unlike most NFTs, they are free and are not intended for resale. However, because there is a limited amount, each of the collectibles will have its own value for the fans that own them, according to QT. Owners can use their digital collectibles as an avatar for their social media profiles, trade them with other fans or retain them as a digital keepsake.

Milestone Store

QT welcomed its first customers at its 1,000th store on April 27 and will hold an official family-friendly grand opening on April 29 The event will feature giveaways, free samples of QT Kitchens food and beverages, free Coca-Cola product samples and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

"Our team at QT is honored to reach this significant milestone and we are excited to celebrate this achievement with our customers in the San Antonio area," Jefferson-Smith said. "We have a number of fun things planned for the whole family as part of our grand opening celebration. We want to show our gratitude to our customers for their longtime support, which made this store opening possible."

The Converse store offers the full line of QT snackles, including freshly brewed coffee and fresh-brewed QTea, as well as a complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh donuts, salads, wraps, QT's signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items. It also features a QT Kitchen, offering fresh, made-to-order food, premium specialty drinks and tasty frozen treats.

In 1958, Chester Cadieux and Burt Holmes invested their life savings to open the very first QuikTrip, which was a small grocery store serving their hometown of Tulsa. Now in its 65th year, QT has grown to a more than $11 billion privately held company, with stores and travel centers located across 17 states. Chester's son, Chet Cadieux III, has served as CEO since 2002 and added the role of chairman to his responsibilities in 2006.