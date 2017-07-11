QuikTrip & Rutter's Venture Into the Beer Cave

TULSA, Okla. and YORK, Pa. — Convenience store retailers QuikTrip Corp. and Rutter's Farm Stores are tapping into new ventures into the beer cave.

Starting in the Midwest, QuikTrip is testing out its first-ever beer cave at its Collinsville, Okla., location.

The test was launched a couple of months ago, but the c-store chain wanted to launch it quietly so it could study how customers would react without much fanfare, reported Fox 23 News.

Company spokesman Mike Thornbrugh told FOX23 that if the Collinsville experiment is successful, beer caves could be in all QuikTrip stores across the country in the next 10 to 15 years.

Thornbrugh told the news outlet that liquor laws are still applicable, and people under 21 will not be allowed in at any time.

The beer cave experiment also comes at a time when Oklahoma is less than a year out from allowing convenience stores the ability to sell cold high-point beer and wine, the news outlet reported.

Tulsa-based QuikTrip operates more than 700 convenience stores in 11 states.

Moving east, York-based Rutter's kicked off this week with the addition of another beer cave to its long stretch of openings with the approval of a Pennsylvania Avenue location in York.

Beer caves were worked into the remodel plans for the location, as well as stores in Hummelstown and Mountville, Pa. Rutter's is currently selling beer at its Duncansville, Pa., location, which was built with a beer cave in mind, according to the company.

The Duncansville Rutter's is the company's first in Blair County, the Hummelstown Rutter's is the second Rutter's in Dauphin County, the Mountville Rutter's is the third Rutter's in Lancaster County, and the Pennsylvania Avenue location is the fifth in York County to start selling beer.

In total, Rutter's brings its beer cave count to 14 c-stores.

The retailer's walk-in beer caves are kept at 29 degrees, and contain a wide assortment of craft, domestic, and imported beers and ciders. Singles and six-packs are available in the front cooler doors, while 12-packs are located inside the beer cave. Hours for beer sales at Rutter's beer caves are Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. These hours are in compliance with Pennsylvania law.

"We strive to provide our customers with the quality convenience they deserve. Our beer caves allow us to deliver even more convenience in our stores, and customers are delighted when we can introduce beer caves into their respective counties and stores," said Robert Perkins, Rutter's vice president of marketing.

Rutter's operates more than 60 locations across Pennsylvania.