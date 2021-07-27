RaceTrac Combines Fuel Savings Trio Into a Single Swipe

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. debuted a three-in-one method of savings with the launch of the RaceTrac Rewards + Debit card, a debit rewards card that saves customers up to 27 cents per gallon in one swipe.

Arriving on the heels of RaceTrac's Fuel Rewards, Rewards VIP and Debit Rewards programs, the new card combines these offers in a single swipe, making savings at the pump easier than ever.

"At RaceTrac, we are committed to keeping our word of Whatever Gets You Going, and that includes not only offering rewards programs to thank our guests for their loyalty, but also updating those programs to fit our customers' needs," said Chief Marketing Officer Melanie Isbill. "Our new RaceTrac Rewards + Debit card makes it simple for guests to take advantage of the full suite of fuel savings programs or simply take advantage of the one that fits their lifestyle and needs."

To save with the RaceTrac Rewards + Debit card, customers simply need to pick up a card inside a RaceTrac store and follow the directions on the back to register online. The RaceTrac Rewards + Debit card may be used as just a loyalty card to earn rewards on every purchase with RaceTrac's free Fuel Rewards enrollment or it may be activated with a debit account to save an additional 7 cents per gallon at the fuel pump.

To activate the additional Fuel Savings Trio programs, users can upgrade to a premium rewards membership as a RaceTrac Rewards VIP member for $2.49 per month. This allows them to save an additional 10 cents per gallon on the first 40 gallons and three cents per gallon thereafter with each fuel purchase every month. They will also receive various coupons and promotions on RaceTrac products in-store.

To maximize savings, members can just tap the RaceTrac Fuel Reward tile in their RaceTrac Rewards app before they enter their Rewards information at the pump to redeem points for the additional 10 cents off.

Customers can pick and choose which program to enroll in based on what suits their lifestyle; they can select just one, two or all three programs for maximum savings.

Headquartered in Atlanta, RaceTrac operates more than 550 c-stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.