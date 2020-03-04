RaceTrac Launches Private Label Debit Card in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. is partnering with Zipline to launch RaceTrac Debit Cards, its private label debit platform, at 140 convenience stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

By providing its consumers with branded debit cards and fuel discounts, RaceTrac will build its brand loyalty with every gas purchase, the company said.

"At RaceTrac, we believe that guests should have the freedom of choice," said Melanie Isbill, chief marketing officer of RaceTrac. "We're excited to provide our guests with another great payment choice to make shopping with us simpler and more enjoyable through RaceTrac Debit."

Private label debit payment processor Zipline helps merchants build consumer loyalty and market share with private label debit, rewards and gift card programs, enabling them to strengthen their consumer relationships while saving on interchange fees, according to the company.

Atlanta-based RaceTrac operates more than 800 c-stores across the South.