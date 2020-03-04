Press enter to search
Close search

RaceTrac Launches Private Label Debit Card in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

RaceTrac Launches Private Label Debit Card in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

04/03/2020
RaceTrac

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. is partnering with Zipline to launch RaceTrac Debit Cards, its private label debit platform, at 140 convenience stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

By providing its consumers with branded debit cards and fuel discounts, RaceTrac will build its brand loyalty with every gas purchase, the company said.

"At RaceTrac, we believe that guests should have the freedom of choice," said Melanie Isbill, chief marketing officer of RaceTrac. "We're excited to provide our guests with another great payment choice to make shopping with us simpler and more enjoyable through RaceTrac Debit."

Private label debit payment processor Zipline helps merchants build consumer loyalty and market share with private label debit, rewards and gift card programs, enabling them to strengthen their consumer relationships while saving on interchange fees, according to the company.

Atlanta-based RaceTrac operates more than 800 c-stores across the South.

Related Topics

You May Also Like

RaceTrac exterior
Beverages
RaceTrac Kicks Off 2018 With Coffee Deal
RaceTrac Whatever Gets You Going
Special Features
RaceTrac’s Next Generation of Leadership Seeks to Preserve Vision
RaceTrac exterior
People
RaceTrac Announces New Leadership Structure
Foodservice
New Fountain Promotions Are Flowing at C-store Chains