RaceTrac Launches Quality Assurance Solution for Ready-To-Eat & Private-Label Food

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Petroleum selected ComplianceMetrix LLC as its provider of enterprise quality management solutions for food and consumer brands, and has rolled out its cloud-based supply chain management solution, SupplyChainMetrix.

The convenience store retailer will use CMX to manage and monitor supplier compliance and ensure the quality and safety of ready-to-eat and private label food available at nearly 500 locations.

"RaceTrac is looking forward to our partnership with CMX to manage regulatory and business documentation compliance within our food supply chain," said Ozzie Brooks, senior manager of food safety and regulatory compliance at RaceTrac. "We're proud of the food we offer at our stores, and it's important to us to partner with a trusted company like CMX to manage compliance through their extensive dashboards and supply chain tracking and monitoring capabilities."

Features include:

Increased food and safety as RaceTrac uses CMX to define and manage product specifications for non-consumables and food alike;

Automated partner onboarding and maintenance;

Streamlined production approval and ingredient tracking; and

Improved partner compliance and performance.

"We are honored to work with such a respected brand that is committed to ensuring the quality and safety of their food and overall operational excellence in all aspects of their business," said Mitch Porche, CEO of ComplianceMetrix. "Our collaboration with the team at RaceTrac during the implementation process was very beneficial. Several new features in our latest release were the result of their ideas and feedback. Working with passionate and committed customers is our lifeblood and we look forward to a long partnership with RaceTrac."

Based in Atlanta, RaceTrac operates 500 convenience stores in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Texas.