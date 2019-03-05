RaceTrac Offers Free Fuel for Atlanta-Area Teachers

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Petroleum is celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Week, taking place May 6-10, with a free fuel offer for teachers in its headquarters city of Atlanta.

On May 7, National Teacher Appreciation Day, all Cobb County School District teachers can visit one of two RaceTrac locations from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to receive a free $20 gift card to fuel up upon presentation of their Cobb County school ID. The participating stores are located at:

3103 Roswell Rd., Marietta, Ga.

1625 Old Hwy 41, Kennesaw, Ga.

Cobb County School District is the second-largest school system in Georgia. More than 7,000 teachers serve nearly 113,000 students in 112 schools, including 67 elementary schools, 25 middle schools, 16 high schools and others.

RaceTrac’s mission is to make people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, and as the 2018-2019 school year comes to a close, the retailer seeks to bring that missions to life by thanking local teachers who fuel the minds of children and the community every day, according to the company.

Atlanta-based RaceTrac operates more than 520 convenience stores in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Texas. RaceTrac announced its expansion into Tennessee in 2018.