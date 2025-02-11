 Skip to main content

RaceTrac Serves Up New Limited-Time Pizza

The Taco Pizza is available at select locations.
Danielle Romano
ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. is ramping up its foodservice innovation.

The convenience store chain introduced a new addition to its food menu: Taco Pizza. The flavorful twist on two classic favorites is available for a limited time only at select RaceTrac locations.

RaceTrac's Taco Pizza combines the best of two worlds: the savory goodness of tacos and the irresistible appeal of pizza, the retailer stated. Each slice is made with a zesty nacho cheese base and topped with mozzarella cheese, beef crumbles, pico de gallo and drizzles of taco sauce. 

"For our busy guests, RaceTrac is dedicated to crafting unforgettable flavors that surprise and delight," said Tony DeSerto, director of category management at RaceTrac. "Whether it's a lunchtime pick-me-up or a late-night snack, Taco Pizza brings a unique blend of savory goodness that transforms everyday cravings into extraordinary experiences without sacrificing convenience or value."

The menu item is the latest in RaceTrac's ongoing commitment to providing customers with a wide variety of fresh and convenient food choices, it noted. It offers a selection of food and beverage favorites that are affordable and always fresh. Guests can choose from a variety of options, including:

  • Grab & Go pizza and sandwiches made with hand-selected, high-quality ingredients
  • Whole and cut fruit and salads
  • RaceTrac's Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of frozen yogurts, sorbets and toppings
  • Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed "Crazy Good Coffee" with popular creamers, sweeteners and toppings
  • Roller grill favorites like Nathan's Famous 100% Premium All Beef Hot Dogs
  • Tornados, featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and spices

Based in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has more than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. The company employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.

