RaceTrac Serves Up New Limited-Time Pizza

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. is ramping up its foodservice innovation.

The convenience store chain introduced a new addition to its food menu: Taco Pizza. The flavorful twist on two classic favorites is available for a limited time only at select RaceTrac locations.

RaceTrac's Taco Pizza combines the best of two worlds: the savory goodness of tacos and the irresistible appeal of pizza, the retailer stated. Each slice is made with a zesty nacho cheese base and topped with mozzarella cheese, beef crumbles, pico de gallo and drizzles of taco sauce.

"For our busy guests, RaceTrac is dedicated to crafting unforgettable flavors that surprise and delight," said Tony DeSerto, director of category management at RaceTrac. "Whether it's a lunchtime pick-me-up or a late-night snack, Taco Pizza brings a unique blend of savory goodness that transforms everyday cravings into extraordinary experiences without sacrificing convenience or value."

