RaceTrac Serves Up New Limited-Time Pizza
The Taco Pizza is available at select locations.
The menu item is the latest in RaceTrac's ongoing commitment to providing customers with a wide variety of fresh and convenient food choices, it noted. It offers a selection of food and beverage favorites that are affordable and always fresh. Guests can choose from a variety of options, including:
- Grab & Go pizza and sandwiches made with hand-selected, high-quality ingredients
- Whole and cut fruit and salads
- RaceTrac's Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of frozen yogurts, sorbets and toppings
- Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed "Crazy Good Coffee" with popular creamers, sweeteners and toppings
- Roller grill favorites like Nathan's Famous 100% Premium All Beef Hot Dogs
- Tornados, featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and spices
Based in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has more than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. The company employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.