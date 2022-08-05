Rebel Convenience Stores Expands Reach With New Delivery Pact

LAS VEGAS — Rebel Convenience Stores signed a national agreement with Waitr Holdings Inc.

As part of the collaboration, Waitr will provide delivery and pick-up services for Rebel across the retailer's footprint, which now spans from California to the East Coast and Florida.

"Customers expect items to be readily in-stock and delivered quickly," said Nick Gauger, Rebel's senior manager of delivery & loyalty. "We are continuously developing partnerships like this one with Waitr, which brings best-in-class service, as we increase our reach to new customers."

Rebel's "Your Store, Your Way." foodservice concept provides a one-stop shop where customers can expect a cold brew on tap for morning commutes, fresh-made pizza and tacos for lunch, and craft beers to go.

With the help of Waitr's new strategy to expand into new delivery verticals as it shifts into its new business model to 'deliver anything' to consumers from any type of business, Rebel can reach new customers.

Growing the c-store vertical is an important action for Waitr as it rebrands and changes its name to ASAP. In the last few weeks, the on-demand service has begun offering same-day delivery of a wide variety of items such as alcohol, apparel, luxury, sporting goods, auto parts and electrical products.

"We're looking forward to our new relationship with Rebel Convenience Stores as they, like us, are enjoying consistent growth," said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of board of Waitr Holdings Inc. "It allows our loyal customers to have even more choices when they're seeking items such as paper towels, toiletries and other household needs quickly and easily."

On-Demand Delivery

This summer, 7-Eleven also formed a pact with Waitr. The collaboration includes delivery to more than 700 convenience stores.

"The addition of 7-Eleven to our platform represents the newest example of our ongoing commitment to expand into new delivery verticals," Grimstad said in June. "This partnership creates a new level of convenience for our customers. Effective immediately, we will be able to deliver your favorite food and snacks from hundreds of 7-Eleven locations directly to you."

The agreement expanded 7-Eleven's delivery portfolio, which includes some of the largest U.S. ordering platforms such as Uber Eats, Grubhub, Instacart, Postmates, and DoorDash. Google Food Ordering and Favor (offered in Texas only) are also available.

Established in 2012, Las Vegas-based Rebel operates more than 430 locations and has a presence in more than 17 states.

Lafayette, La.-based Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Alongside the Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, Waitr connects local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets.

It operates in more than 1,000 cities in the United States and has more than 26,000 restaurants on its platform.