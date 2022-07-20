Rebuilding Traffic, Building Baskets

After a COVID-fueled foot traffic decline, customers are returning to in-person shopping — a development especially positive for the convenience store industry.

“As consumers have returned to their busy lives and continue their cadence with e-commerce, the demand for convenience has gradually increased across channels,” NielsenIQreports. “Convenience retailers have an added advantage here given the premise of their store formats.”

But as c-store operators on the front lines know all too well, many obstacles remain.

“Staffing and supply chain are our biggest hurdles right now. It is very challenging to find enough folks willing to work; and with lower staffing levels, execution suffers,” says Jonathan Polonsky, chairman and CEO of Beaverton, Ore.-based Plaid Pantry, a convenience store chain serving the Northwest. “We have struggled to maintain appearance consistent with our brand — our shelves are not always fronted and faced the way we would like them to be — and to maintain morale so that our associates can deliver the friendly service we have built our reputation on.”

The fact that similar obstacles are hampering the industry’s suppliers has only heightened the challenges.

“Our vendor partners are facing the same issues, resulting in an additional load on our associates to order and work freight, a responsibility that was not on their plate prior to the pandemic,” Polonsky points out. “In general, supply chain reliability is still very low; the fill rates from our suppliers have not improved much over the last year, and we don’t expect much relief until fall.”

Derek Gaskins, chief marketing officer for Des Moines, Iowa-based Yesway Inc., which operates Yesway and Allsup’s branded convenience stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska, echoes Polonsky.

“Yesway, like other convenience retailers, faced labor challenges, supply chain disruptions, and rapidly changing consumer expectations [during the pandemic],” Gaskins says. “While COVID pressures have lessened in some areas, these are still the main obstacles faced by the channel. Also, the rapidly increasing inflationary environment the past year has emerged today as our biggest obstacle.”

Michael Bloom, executive vice president and chief merchandising and marketing officer at Richmond, Va.-based ARKO Corp., acknowledges these same obstacles, but tries to view them in a positive light. “We think of obstacles as creating opportunities,” he says. “The pandemic made us think differently about how we serve our customers.”

ARKO is the parent company of GPM Investments LLC, one of the largest operators of convenience stores in the United States.