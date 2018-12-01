Red Stripe's Brewery Investment Positions Brand for U.S. Growth

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Red Stripe's $16-million investment in its brewery has set up the beer brand to grow in the United States and globally.

Since Heineken acquired a controlling stake of Red Stripe Beer in 2015 and returned production back to the brand's Jamaican homeland in 2016, the company has embarked on a 10-year investment plan dedicated to building Red Stripe's position as a global brand.

Part of the plan included a new production line dedicated exclusively to export markets at its brewery in 2017. The move boosts Red Stripe export production to 26,000 cases a day and more than 5 million cases a year.

It also allows for future expansion of the brewery up to two times its current capacity. The new hi-tech line is powered by liquefied natural gas, reducing the brewery's fuel usage.

"The long-term investment in Red Stripe is monumental. In addition to greater capacity, Red Stripe's investment will significantly improve service to its export markets and delivers on the brand's commitment to making a positive environmental impact," said Charles Littlefield, general manager, Five Points Trading Co.

The plan also accounts for positive growth of U.S. and global volume demand to increase local raw materials sourcing.

"Increased demand means hundreds of new jobs for Jamaican farmers and a boost to the Jamaican economy," Littlefield said. "Although Heineken has a global footprint, it remains a family-owned company that is dedicated to supporting the local economies where its brands are brewed. Developing a plan that benefits Jamaica, its people and the environment over the long term was integral to the strategic planning process."