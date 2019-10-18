Report: C-stores Among Fastest Growing Retailers Despite Retail Apocalypse

BOSTON — Price and speed are a winning combination for convenience stores.

According to new analysis by Edge by Ascential, the U.S. convenience and discount channels are projected to grow faster than all other offline retail channels over the next five years, reflecting consumers' increased focus on price and speed, even if it means more limited assortment.

Non-food discount, food discount and c- stores are all projected for annual growth rates above 5 percent, whereas all other offline retailers, aside from membership club stores, are projected at annual growth rates of 3 percent or below.

C-stores are projected for the highest growth at 5.4 percent, with discount and non-food discount stores projected at 5.3 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

The forecast seems to reflect broader economic trends. Paychecks remain relatively steady as unemployment continue at historic lows; however, wages remain stagnant for many workers, placing increased sensitivity on overall value, according to Edge by Ascential.

"What we're seeing offline is similar to what we're seeing online," said David Gordon, research director at Edge by Ascential. "There's an increasing emphasis on low cost and convenience. You can see it through the lens of Amazon, and it will continue to play out online in similar ways."