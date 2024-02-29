Retail Industry Veteran Tackles Digital Evolution With New Advisory Firm

DES MOINES, Iowa — Looking to advise the next generation of convenience store leadership, Art Sebastian, a veteran executive of the convenience and grocery industries, has established a new growth advisory firm, NexChapter Inc.

The company launched with a team encompassing decades of experience in retail at the helm, with its mission to guide retailers through the digital age. It has identified five key areas where it primarily plans to serve clients:

Digital and technology transformation;

Loyalty program optimization;

Data and analytics;

Strategy and go-to-market planning; and

Fractional executive leadership roles.

NexChapter plans to support convenience retailers by introducing tailored, comprehensive programs that can adapt to changing needs. The firm will also provide support on areas of common concern, such as investments in digital and technology, the growing importance of food service, engagement on the forecourt, and how to engage with emerging innovations such as artificial intelligence and retail media networks.

"Investments have accelerated the last several years, and we've seen positive impact across our industry," said Sebatian. "That said, increased competition, changing consumer expectations, and economic uncertainty lead to ongoing challenges ahead."

Beyond a commitment to convenience retailers, NexChapter additionally plans to extend its services to consumer packaged godos brands and retail technology companies.

"All parties in this ecosystem are focused on serving the end consumers and making their lives more convenient," said Colin Dornish, a key partner in NexChapter. "Our team will synergize technology and modern methodologies to set the stage for growth."

Before founding NexChapter, Sebastian most recently served as vice president of omnichannel marketing at Casey's General Stores Inc. During his tenure, he helped the company expand into a multichannel organization with a broad digital presence, including a proprietary mobile app, a website and an active account on third-party delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats.