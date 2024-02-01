Retail Leaders Preview 2024 Strategies

NATIONAL REPORT — Retail chief financial officer offers (CFOs) have positive outlooks for 2024, but their expectations are in response to fixed consumer budgets and inflation.

While 40% of CFOs anticipate profit growth between 10% to 25% in the year ahead, their paths to profitability vary, according BDO's "2024 CFO Outlook Survey." Some, for example, are adjusting their pricing strategy, while others are leveraging scenario modeling technology to improve supply chain operations.

The survey also found economic volatility is the top risk on CFOs' minds this year, with 66% saying it poses the same or greater risk now than it did a year ago, as Convenience Store News' sister publication Chain Store Age reported.

Key takeaways of the survey include:

Price increases lie ahead: Seventy percent of CFOs plan to raise prices again this year, though the majority say those increases will be slight as opposed to significant.

To help better forecast inventory needs, retailers turn to technology, with 55% planning to deploy scenario modeling and predictive software this year.

Fifty-two percent of CFOs plan to pursue more upskilling or reskilling opportunities for their employees, which is, at least partly, to create data-driven models around customers, products and experience.

Thirty-six percent say their involvement in strategic conversations related to workforce strategy will increase in the next 12 months. Some of the biggest changes they'll make this year include increasing employees' monetary compensation (36%) and enhance nonmonetary benefits (29%).

Forty-five percent say they are building a proprietary generative AI platform. While the greatest opportunities are still being uncovered, CFOs expect it to support all areas of their business including compliance, customer service and safety monitoring.

To navigate the year ahead, retailers should diversify their tactics, according to BDO. The firm offered the following recommendations:

Use data to drive discounts: Promotional strategies can significantly impact profit margins. CFOs should use AI tools to be deliberate about the timing of discounts, in concert with planned price hikes, to maximize sales and compete with discount retailers. This will be critical as consumers continue to hunt for discounts, forcing retailers to adjust, BDO said.

Communicate financing plans to lenders and be forthcoming about any signals of distress early on to build credibility and trust. This may help to secure more favorable terms in the future and is especially true for those taking on additional debt.

Relocation is an important real estate strategy to be closer to target consumers, particularly as many customers still work from home and no longer commute from dense areas, where larger format locations may primarily be.

Prioritize supply chain improvements: While retailers are likely to be limited when it comes to spending, increasing warehouse operation efficiencies and improving inventory management could be worthwhile investments. Leveraging predictive analytics can greatly help organizations pick SKUs that sell.

The 2024 CFO Outlook Survey is a survey of 600 middle-market CFOs with revenues ranging from under $250 million to more than $3 billion. The survey was conducted by Rabin Roberts Research, an independent marketing research firm, in October 2023.

