Retailers Call on Supreme Court to Close Legal Loophole Benefiting Online Retailers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Industry groups are looking for a level playing field when it comes to e-commerce and taxes, and they are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to be the one to level it.

Oral arguments in South Dakota v. Wayfair began before the court on April 17. The case centers around a 2016 South Dakota law requires online merchants with more than $100,000 in sales to state residents or 200 transactions with state residents to collect sales tax, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The law was struck down last year by South Dakota's highest court, which cited the U.S. Supreme Court's 1992 Quill Corp. v. North Dakota decision. In that case, the justices said online sellers can only be required to collect sales tax in states where they have a physical presence such as a store, office or warehouse, the association explained.

Part of their reasoning, according to NRF, was that there were more than 6,000 state and local sales tax jurisdictions across the country and that the regulations were too complex for a seller to know how much to collect unless they were doing business locally.

NRF argued in a friend-of-the-court brief that technology has made the court's concern obsolete, citing a wide variety of software available to automatically collect the sales tax owed, much of its available free or at low cost.

As NRF pointed out, many online sellers today already collect sales tax from customers in multiple states, either voluntarily or because they have the physical presence that requires them to do so. However, other online sellers do not collect, and NRF said in a second brief filed with other retail groups last month that lack of uniform collection is "inflicting extreme harm and unfairness" on local retailers by "distorting the retail market in favor of absentee ecommerce."

"This case is largely about whether collecting sales tax is an undue burden on interstate commerce," said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. "That might have been the case in 1992 but technology has eliminated that concern just as it has transformed the retail business and so much of the rest of our world. Today, there's an app for that."

According to Shay, NRF has been working with policymakers to fix the disparity for almost 20 years.