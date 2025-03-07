 Skip to main content

Retailers Kick Off Major Community Service Campaigns

EG America, Murphy USA and Parker's Kitchen launch fundraising efforts this month.
Melissa Kress
Logo for Murphy USA Inc. marked the five-year anniversary of its partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience stores are an integral part of their communities, so it is no surprise that retailers are continuously giving back and supporting those members in need. This month is no different. 

EG America

For the third year in a row, Westborough, Mass.-based EG America is supporting the American Red Cross during Red Cross Month by hosting a nationwide in-store fundraiser.

Throughout March, guests who visit EG America's Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill convenience stores will have the opportunity to donate at checkout to the Red Cross.

"We recognize the essential support and resources the American Red Cross provides to those in need, and we are dedicated to promoting its mission with our team members and guests," said John Carey, president and CEO of EG America. "During Red Cross Month, we look forward to partnering with communities across the country to raise funds for this vital organization."

Murphy USA Inc.

On March 5, El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA marked the five-year anniversary of its partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America by launching the "Great Futures Fueled Here" campaign. 

The 2025 customer round-up campaign will kick off with its first "Sprint" from March 5 to April 30, 2025, at all Murphy USA, Murphy Express and QuickChek locations across 27 states. Customers are invited to participate by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar or donating $1, $3, $5 or $10. All proceeds directly benefit Boys & Girls Clubs and local kids.

Since its inception in 2020, the annual round up campaign has raised more than $11 million in support of the youth organization's mission to empower all young people to reach their full potential.

"Giving back is part of our broader mission and commitment as an organization to our team members, customers, and communities," said Andrew Clyde, president and CEO of Murphy USA. "That's why we are proud to be a national partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, supporting local clubs where we operate through our 'Great Futures Fueled Here' campaign. In the fifth year of our partnership, we will again lean on our team members across the enterprise to encourage customers to round-up their purchases to provide youth in our communities with the essential tools for cultivating a successful future."

In 2024, Murphy USA collaborated with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the El Dorado Club to host a Back-to-School Prep-Rally focusing on teaching the club kids how to set goals and allowing them to participate in engaging STEM activities. This year, Murphy USA is expanding the Prep Rallies into other regions.

Parker’s Kitchen will partner with Wounded Warrior Project
Parker's will match 25% of every customer donation to Wounded Warrior Project.

Parker's Kitchen

Savannah, Ga.-based Parker's Kitchen is teaming up with Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) to support local injured veterans in Georgia and South Carolina through a new round-up campaign, which will run from March 1 through July 6 at all Parker's Kitchen locations. 

As part of an ongoing commitment to give back to the community and to be a force for positive change, the company will match 25% of every customer donation, amplifying the impact and supporting even more local veterans, according to Parker's Kitchen.

"We invite Parker's Kitchen customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to benefit Wounded Warrior Project and to help local veterans and their families access the services they need, free of charge," said Greg Parker, founder and executive chairman of Parker's Kitchen. "We are committed to making a transformative impact and supporting heroes across our corporate footprint. We're incredibly honored to partner with Wounded Warrior Project to help local injured veterans and their families."

Parker's Kitchen originally joined forces with WWP in 2024 to help provide life-changing services and programs to local post-9/11 injured veterans and their families, raising $300,000 through a round-up campaign and company match. 

