Retailers Kick Off Major Community Service Campaigns
The 2025 customer round-up campaign will kick off with its first "Sprint" from March 5 to April 30, 2025, at all Murphy USA, Murphy Express and QuickChek locations across 27 states. Customers are invited to participate by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar or donating $1, $3, $5 or $10. All proceeds directly benefit Boys & Girls Clubs and local kids.
Since its inception in 2020, the annual round up campaign has raised more than $11 million in support of the youth organization's mission to empower all young people to reach their full potential.
"Giving back is part of our broader mission and commitment as an organization to our team members, customers, and communities," said Andrew Clyde, president and CEO of Murphy USA. "That's why we are proud to be a national partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, supporting local clubs where we operate through our 'Great Futures Fueled Here' campaign. In the fifth year of our partnership, we will again lean on our team members across the enterprise to encourage customers to round-up their purchases to provide youth in our communities with the essential tools for cultivating a successful future."
In 2024, Murphy USA collaborated with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the El Dorado Club to host a Back-to-School Prep-Rally focusing on teaching the club kids how to set goals and allowing them to participate in engaging STEM activities. This year, Murphy USA is expanding the Prep Rallies into other regions.