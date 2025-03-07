Retailers Kick Off Major Community Service Campaigns

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience stores are an integral part of their communities, so it is no surprise that retailers are continuously giving back and supporting those members in need. This month is no different.

EG America

For the third year in a row, Westborough, Mass.-based EG America is supporting the American Red Cross during Red Cross Month by hosting a nationwide in-store fundraiser.

Throughout March, guests who visit EG America's Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill convenience stores will have the opportunity to donate at checkout to the Red Cross.

"We recognize the essential support and resources the American Red Cross provides to those in need, and we are dedicated to promoting its mission with our team members and guests," said John Carey, president and CEO of EG America. "During Red Cross Month, we look forward to partnering with communities across the country to raise funds for this vital organization."

Murphy USA Inc.

On March 5, El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA marked the five-year anniversary of its partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America by launching the "Great Futures Fueled Here" campaign.