RFA: E15 Approved for Use in Nearly 90% of New 2018 Vehicles

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) has determined that almost 90 percent of new 2018 model year (MY) vehicles are approved by their respective manufacturers to use E15.

E15 is gasoline blended with 15-percent ethanol, compared to standard fuel that's blended with 10-percent ethanol. The EPA has certified vehicles made in 2001 or newer as E15 compatible. Despite the EPA certification, not all vehicles have been explicitly approved by manufacturers. Approximately 81 percent of MY2017 were formally approved, 9 percent less than for MY2018, according to RFA.

Among the difference-makers for this year's higher approval percentage is Nissan Motor Co., which warrantied the use of E15 in the majority of its new vehicles for the first time. Nissan now joins Chrysler, General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Honda and Hyundai/Kia.

Still holding out on explicitly approving E15 for their new vehicles are Subaru, Daimler (maker of Mercedes-Benz), Mazda and BMW.

"Automaker acceptance and approval of E15 continues to expand rapidly, and almost all new 2018 vehicles carry the manufacturers' explicit allowance to use this lower-cost, cleaner-burning, higher octane fuel," said RFA President and CEO Bob Dinneen. "We applaud Nissan for joining the 'E15 Club' with its model year 2018 vehicles, and we will continue to work with the few remaining automakers who haven’t yet included E15 in their fuel approvals."

According to RFA's research, of the estimated 235 million vehicles on the road today, roughly 34 percent are manufacturer-approved to take E15. Moreover, more than 90 percent of vehicles on the road were made in 2001 or newer, and thus are EPA-approved to use E15.

In recent years, E15 has been experiencing rapid growth in the fuels marketplace. Today, it's sold at more than 100 retail station in 29 states.