RILA Joins With Law Enforcement to Tackle Rising Crime & Violence Issues

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than 100 district attorneys and retail asset protection leaders from across the country convened at the retail industry's annual Asset Protection Conference in Denver to address the issue of rising crime and violence impacting retailers and local communities.

At the conclusion of the 2nd Annual Retail Theft Workshop, the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) and National District Attorneys Association (NDAA) expanded their preexisting partnership and unveiled a pilot project to address root drivers of habitual theft, violence and other unlawful activity in and around retail establishments — mental health issues, substance use, homelessness and other complex societal challenges.

"The damaging effect of retail crime and violence goes well beyond economic harm to retailers. It impacts lives and livelihoods and threatens the vibrancy of entire communities. This isn't a problem that manifested itself overnight, but there is no denying that the pandemic significantly exacerbated the problem," said RILA Senior Executive Vice President Lisa LaBruno. "The goal of this partnership is to go beyond identifying the problem; our plan is to embed a cross-functional group of private and public sector leaders in the community and test solutions that tackle the root causes of retail crime."

The Vibrant Communities Initiative will see retailers collaborate with key stakeholders — including police departments, social service organizations and local policymakers — to tackle systemic social challenges, enhance information sharing, prosecute habitual and violent offenders, propose meaningful second chance opportunities to reduce recidivism and explore cutting edge technology solutions that prevent retail crime and deter violence against employees. Successful solutions piloted in select communities will ultimately serve as models for broader implementation across the country.

"There is no easy solution to tackle theft and violence; we're facing a complex, multifaceted challenge and it's going to take commitments from a diverse group of stakeholders to better understand the root causes in various communities and implement solutions that acknowledge and address those larger issues," added NDAA Executive Director Nelson Bunn. "We aim to reduce crime and reduce recidivism, yes; but ultimately we want this work to be reflected in healthier, more vibrant communities in which everyone feels safe."

Formed in 1950, NDAA is the oldest and largest national organization representing state and local prosecutors in the country.

RILA is the U.S. trade association for leading retailers. Its members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers and service suppliers.