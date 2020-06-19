Road Ranger Adds Pretzel Bakery to New Arkansas Travel Center

BRINKLEY, Ark. — Travelers and commuters at Road Ranger's latest travel center will be welcomed with a new snacking on-the-go option, Ben's Soft Pretzels.

Dubbed "the World's Greatest Soft Pretzel," the Ben's Soft Pretzels located inside Road Ranger's Brinkley travel center features the legendary nearly half-pound Jumbo Soft Pretzel with imported German salt; Pretzel Bites made for on-the-go snacking; Sweet Dutch Almond Pretzel Bites; and easy-to-dip Pretzel Sticks, along with a variety of sweet and savory hand-dipped sauces.

"We are excited to introduce Ben's Soft Pretzels to the Arkansas region in our newest Travel Center location in Brinkley," said Jim Lenon, director of operations, Road Ranger USA. "The quality and taste of a Ben's Soft Pretzel fits perfectly into what Road Ranger's food service experience is all about. Welcome to Arkansas."

Elkhart, Ind.-based Ben's Soft Pretzels was founded in 2008. It is one of the nation's fastest growing soft pretzel franchises with more than 110 locations in 11 states.

"People deserve excellent food that's handcrafted right in front of them, especially when they travel, as is the case with Ben's Soft Pretzels," said Ben's Soft Pretzels co-founder and CEO Scott Jones. "By partnering with Road Ranger Travel Centers, a true leader in travel venue dining, we get to share our famous pretzels with hungry Road Ranger travelers no matter where their travels may take them."

The Brinkley travel center is the first Road Ranger in the state of Arkansas and the company's 40th location overall. In addition to Ben's Soft Pretzels, the location features:

A completely renovated image;

Food amenities including Tejas Tacos, Dan's Big Slice Pizza, Road Ranger Kitchen and a Wendy's restaurant;

16 gas positions and eight diesel lanes; and

Parking for 80 cars and 81 trucks.

"The opening of our 40th location in Brinkley is an important moment for Road Ranger, marking a step forward in connecting our network of locations, reinforcing our commitment to growth, and continuing to partner with local communities, fleets, and travelers," said Marko Zaro, CEO.

Based in Rockford, Ill., Road Ranger operates travel centers, truck stops and convenience stores primarily in the mid-western United States.