Royal Farms Will Equip All Stores With Self-Checkout

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms is expanding its partnership with enterprise technology provider NCR Corp. to equip its 250-plus stores with self-checkout solutions, bringing the option to 100 percent of its network.

"We introduced the first NCR self-checkout solutions in 2019, and while we saw direct benefits in the same year, it really took off in 2021 when many of our customers steered to touch-free interactions," said Shelby Kemp, project manager marketing, Royal Farms. "We selected NCR because of its clear vision of the future of retail and profound experience as market leader."

The rollout of self-checkout adds to existing NCR solutions at Royal Farms stores, such as enterprise point-of-sale software. Adding self-checkout is expected to improve efficiencies for staff as well as the in-store experience for customers, according to the companies.

"Retailers like Royal Farms must stay laser-focused on placing the consumer at the heart of their digital transformation efforts," said David Wilkinson, president and general manager, NCR Retail. "As a leading technology provider for the retail industry, we help stores extend and add new technology like self-checkout quickly."

Baltimore-based Royal Farms operates more than 250 c-stores in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.